Stay out! Seattle Parks warns of bacteria at 4 beaches

SEATTLE — A warning for people looking to visit Seattle beaches this weekend.

Seattle Parks and Recreation says to stay out of the water at Madison Park, Madrona Park, Matthews Beach Park, and Mt. Baker Beach.

Right now, the water here could make you sick because of elevated levels of bacteria.

Public Health - Seattle & King County recommends that you do not swim, wade, or play in the water until the levels change.

The water will be retested in the coming days.

For test dates and results, and other places to swim, click here.

