WA’s largest methadone clinic destroyed after broken pipes flood building

SEATTLE — The brutal aftermath of Washington’s cold snap is continuing. This time a burst pipe destroyed the Evergreen Treatment Services Seattle Clinic.

The opioid center was a mess with water from the sprinkler valve, ruining most of the building.

Moisture caused parts of the ceiling to fall which damaged computers and treatment rooms.

The building has since been deemed unsafe and all staff have been evacuated.

Officials say the center is the largest single-site methadone provider in the entirety of Washington.

1100 people rely on the space to receive medication for opioid treatment.

Staff are referring to the emergency as a public health crisis. If you want to help, there is a place to donate on the organization's website.





















