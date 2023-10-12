State Patrol warns of continuing roadside jewelry scams

The Washington State Patrol is warning of what they say are continuing roadside jewelry and gold scams that have been happening in eastern Washington.

KIRO 7 covered these recurring scams in 2021 and again in 2023.

WSP has already “contacted” four suspects and it says the scams are both illegal and a public safety hazard.

Suspects often park a high-end rental car on the side of a road and flag down a passerby, saying that they need the money to get back home.

The money is then exchanged for what later is realized to be fake gold or jewelry.

Officials say that if you ever find yourself in the same situation, don’t stop or interact with the scammers and immediately call 911 to report the crime.

Bellevue police also warned of the same scam a few weeks ago.

We warned the public of this scam occurring in #Bellevue a few weeks ago, be aware! Call 911 to report this type of activity. https://t.co/IrFXDjyki3 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 11, 2023

