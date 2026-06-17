State Patrol search for witnesses in deadly Klickitat County hit-and-run

Early Monday morning, around 6:15 a.m., a vehicle hit a man riding a tricycle northbound at the beginning of State Route 97 in Goldendale, Klickitat County.

The man on the tricycle was killed.

Washington State Patrol is looking for any witnesses who traveled through that area that morning and may have seen “anything relevant to the collision.”

They are also looking for anyone who may have dashboard camera footage from that time.

WSP is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Conor Schwilke via email at Conor.Schwilke@wsp.wa.gov.

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