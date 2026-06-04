State Patrol ramping up enforcement of SR 520’s HOV 3+ lane — fines start at $186

It’s been over a decade since the new SR 520 bridge opened, and many drivers are not following the HOV 3+ requirement, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Soon, WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) will join forces to improve compliance with the high occupancy vehicle 3+ requirement.

This effort is focused on keeping transit and traffic moving efficiently and upholding the legislative intent for the SR 520 corridor.

Approved by the State Legislature in 2008, the SR 520 bridge replacement project design requirements include provisions to support transit and HOV travel: two lanes for transit and HOV travel and four general-purpose lanes.

To ensure reliable, high-capacity transit lanes, the Legislature passed another law in 2010 establishing an HOV 3+ requirement across the SR 520 corridor. The law directs WSDOT to report to the Legislature if average speeds in the HOV lanes drop below 45 miles per hour during peak times.

“Our troopers are committed to safety and compliance on our highways,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said. “By working with WSDOT, we can better educate drivers and make sure these lanes are used correctly.”

What HOV 3+ means for your commute

In the coming weeks, WSP will increase patrols focused on HOV compliance.

The fine for a first violation is $186. A second violation within two years increases the fine to $336.

The section of SR 520 that requires 3+ HOV is between Interstate 405 (I-405) and Montlake Boulevard.

HOV violations in Washington state are considered moving violations. They can appear on your driving record for three years and potentially affect your car insurance rates. Multiple violations can result in the suspension of your license.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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