State Patrol issues nearly 7.6k infractions in 90 days for work zone speeding violations

WASHINGTON — In the last 90 days, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued 7,599 infractions for drivers caught speeding on camera in work zones across the state.

This comes after certain areas implemented work-zone speeding cameras.

Since 2020, there have been an average of 1,345 crashes in Washington highway work zones each year.

For the first infraction during the year-long camera pilot, violators will not have to pay. If it’s your second infraction, and any subsequent infractions, will be $248 each time.

According to WSP, 262 of the 7,599 infractions were second-offense infractions, so the driver will have to pay.

Starting next July, fines for first infractions will be $125.

There are currently 3,963 infractions being processed on top of the reported 7,599.

“While the number of infractions has been high during the first 30 days of operation, we hope to see a reduction of speeding through work zones as the word gets out about this new safety tool,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “This isn’t about writing tickets and fining motorists; this is about slowing inattentive drivers down and saving lives.”

Cameras only issue an infraction when workers are present, but WSP says that could be anytime day or night, so approach a work zone as if there are crews there.

