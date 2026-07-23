State Patrol investigating possible road rage shooting on US 2

All eastbound lanes of US 2 at Homeacres Road in Everett were closed for several hours as Washington State Patrol investigated a possible road rage shooting.

The roadway was shut down around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

All lanes from I-5 to Homeacres were blocked for a “police investigation.” Initially, traffic was diverted to an off-ramp before the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shut down the road completely.

According to a news release sent out by WSP overnight, two cars were heading south along I-5 on the ramp to eastbound US 2 when an “unknown altercation occurred.”

The driver of an unidentified car fired a gun at the second driver, a 38-year-old man from Oregon who was driving a Honda Fit.

Both cars continued east along US 2 at Homeacres, with the unidentified driver shooting at the Honda Fit for a second time before driving off.

The Honda Fit driver pulled over at US 2 and Bickford to call for help, and WSP responded, confirming that the man was uninjured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident and look for the suspect.

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