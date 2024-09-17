State Patrol investigating multiple carjackings on I-5, suspects arrested

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a series of carjacking incidents involving a white SUV on Interstate 5 and near Fife.

The first carjacking occurred early Sunday morning, September 15, when a vehicle was rear-ended near the South 320th exit on I-5.

After pulling to the shoulder, the victim was confronted by three masked suspects who pointed guns, stole the victim’s wallet and phone, and fled in the victim’s car.

Two more similar incidents happened early Tuesday morning, September 17.

In one case, a white SUV bumped a vehicle near Fife shortly after midnight.

The victim was then attacked, and his car was stolen.

The vehicle was tracked using the victim’s phone and located in Federal Way, where police arrested one male suspect and released two female suspects to their families.

Another incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. when a car was bumped and its occupants robbed at gunpoint.

A stolen credit card was later used at a McDonald’s, where a vehicle description matching one of the stolen cars was reported.

The Washington State Patrol urges anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or is involved in a minor collision with a white SUV to report it to 911 immediately.

Victims are advised to move to a safe location and avoid engaging with the other vehicle if it seems suspicious.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

©2024 Cox Media Group