Firefighters secure line around massive 1,500+ acre fire in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — State Mobilization was authorized after a massive fire spread in Walla Walla County. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire started on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and was over 1,500 acres.

Walla Walla County Emergency Management says evacuation level two orders have been issued. Two Washington State Department of Natural Resources helicopters arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and two more were requested.

The ‘Oasis Fire,’ a 4-alarm fire, started in an orchard near Oasis Road Highway 12 near Touchet. Firefighters worked to protect homes and farmland in Walla Walla County.

Around 9 p.m., Walla Walla County Emergency Management says that firefighters were able to secure a line around the fire. Crews at the scene will stay there to mop up and the evacuation orders will remain in place throughout the night.

“With the help of LOTS of air resources and some challenging work on the ground, we’re pleased to report that firefighters have been able to secure a line around the fire,” said Walla Walla County Emergency Management. “We just want to close by saying how grateful we are for all the hard work!!!! EOC STANDING DOWN!”

Walla Walla County asks residents to remain alert for changing fire conditions and sign up for Citizen Alert notifications.

State Mobilization authorized for the Oasis Fire located in Walla Walla County, near the town of Touchet. The fire is 1,500+ acres. Field staff will be reporting to the fire and the ESF-4 staff will be working remotely. — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) June 20, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group