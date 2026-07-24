Starbucks teams up with popular brand to release exclusive merch during Bite of Seattle

Starbucks is teaming up with a popular Southern California streetwear brand to release limited-edition merchandise at a pop-up event during the Bite of Seattle on Sunday, giving fans an exclusive first look before the collection hits stores nationwide.

The brand, Dandy, known for its colorful, nostalgia-driven sweatshirts, has collaborated with Starbucks to put its signature retro-inspired prints on a line of Starbucks-themed hoodies. The collection draws inspiration from Dandy’s popular “Road Trip” hoodie, which sells for $99 on the brand’s website.

The pop-up will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside Climate Pledge Arena on July 26, but fans will want to get in line early, as the first 100 attendees will receive a free hoodie, according to Seattle Bucket List’s Instagram post. The next 1,000 guests will get a scratch-off ticket for an opportunity to win more prizes.

Along with hoodies, there will be an assortment of tumblers, thermoses, water bottles, bags, and other merchandise available — including early access to limited-edition cups.

Starbucks collaboration with Dandy designed to ‘bring nostalgia into everyday moments’

Starbucks decided to collaborate with Dandy as part of its Starbucks summer road trip story, which is a collection designed to “capture the feeling of the open road this summer,” the coffee giant stated in a blog post.

Dandy’s theme is meant to complement the collection’s summer vibe, as it is being released alongside a new Orange Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

“The assortment brings that sense of adventure and nostalgia into everyday moments,” Starbucks wrote on its website.

Dandy has been doing a series of pop-ups, mainly around the Los Angeles area, but announced the Seattle pop-up earlier this week.

Fans who can’t make it will still have a chance to snag some apparel. A limited-edition Dandy, Starbucks merchandise collection will be available more widely at select U.S. and Canadian Starbucks coffeehouses starting July 28.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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