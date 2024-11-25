Starbucks faces scheduling and payroll challenges after ransomware attack

Starbucks is addressing payroll and scheduling disruptions caused by a ransomware attack on one of its third-party software vendors, the company said Monday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the issue has forced store managers to manually calculate barista pay as they work to ensure all employees are paid for their hours.

The outage stems from a ransomware attack on U.K.-based Blue Yonder, a division of Panasonic that supplies supply chain software to retailers, including Starbucks.

The attack, which began late last week, has disrupted how Starbucks employees view and manage their schedules, as well as how the company tracks hours worked.

Starbucks emphasized that customer service has not been affected by the outage.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Starbucks is paying employees based on their scheduled shifts, which may result in overpayment or underpayment depending on actual hours worked.

The company said it is committed to ensuring that employees are fully compensated once the issue is resolved.

Paying its baristas continues to be the company’s priority, Starbucks said in a statement to KIRO 7 News.

Starbucks added that store leaders have received guidance to help manage the situation manually in the interim.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Blue Yonder confirmed the ransomware attack, stating it is working around the clock to restore its systems.

Cybercriminals increasingly target companies with ransomware, leading to disruptions for businesses and their employees.

Despite the outage, Starbucks continues to serve customers without disruption in its stores.

The company said it is working closely with its vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

