Summer isn’t over yet, but Starbucks is already rolling out its fall menu, complete with a brand-new drink, food item, and cake pop flavor.

While the Pumpkin Spice Latte will always reign supreme, the Chaider may give it a run for its money.

The Chaider is a new twist on the classic chai drink, with cider-inspired flavors including cinnamon and sweet spice, according to a post by Starbucks. The drink can be enjoyed hot or iced.

Starbucks drops its fall menu with new cider-chai drink, food, and cake pop Starbucks announced the Chaider. (COURTESY: Starbucks)

Starbucks is also leaning into its banana flavors and is expanding its banana-inspired lineup with two new beverages: an Iced Banana Bread Latte and an Iced Banana Bread Chai. The drinks will combine banana, cinnamon, and brown sugar flavors.

Starbucks continues protein push with new food item

On the food side, the coffee giant is continuing its push into protein-focused items with the Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket.

“The new Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket is toasted whole wheat lavash flatbread packed with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and a creamy garlic herb cheese spread, containing 20 grams of protein,” Starbucks wrote in its post.

Starbucks drops its fall menu with new cider-chai drink, food, and cake pop Starbucks announced the Chicken Bacon Protein Pocket. (Photo courtesy of Starbucks) (COURTESY: Starbucks)

For those wanting a sweet treat, Starbucks is also releasing the new Hedgehog Cake Pop, made with vanilla cake mixed with buttercream and dipped in chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles on top.

The new items will be released alongside returning seasonal favorites, such as the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pecan drink series. That means the Pecan Cortado, Iced Pecan Crunch Latte, and Pecan Crunch Latte will be back.

And of course, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL, will be back. The coffee giant is even releasing new merchandise for PSL lovers, featuring new drinkware and a hat.

Fall items will arrive at Starbucks coffeehouses on Aug. 25, weeks before the actual season begins Sept. 22. Fans who don’t want to wait can make their own PSL at home, as pumpkin spice flavored creamers, ready-to-drink beverages, and coffee are currently available for purchase in-store.

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