Staffing shortage shifts some 911 calls in Kitsap County to online reporting

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to use online or phone reporting for lower-priority, non-emergency crimes, citing limited staffing and the need to keep deputies available for higher-priority calls.

Officials said calls to 911 that may be redirected include fraud, harassing phone calls, identity theft, lost property, vandalism, theft, theft from vehicles, or non-injury collisions with less than $1,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that reporting these crimes is still important, even if they don’t require an immediate in-person response.

Capturing data about criminal activity helps the department track trends in the community.

“Reports will be reviewed, and where appropriate, a follow-up response will occur,” the department said in its announcement.

Residents can file reports through the county’s online reporting system or call the sheriff’s office during regular business hours to speak with staff by phone.

The online system is available at Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Online Reporting.

©2025 Cox Media Group