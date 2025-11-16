Police investigate death near Seattle Convention Center

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating a death that took place downtown near Union Street and Convention Place.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found a 44-year-old man with an obvious head trauma and a faint pulse.

The victim died at the scene after life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics.

The victim’s body has been sent to the King County Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death remain unclear.

Authorities have not released any information about potential suspects or motives.

SPD says that anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

