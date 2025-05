SEATTLE — The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) has approved a 3% increase to the toll rates on the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle.

The new rates will take effect on Tuesday, July 1.

Commissioners approved the increase during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, May 13. Under the approved changes:

Toll rates will increase by 5 cents during off-peak and morning hours.

Toll rates will increase by 10 cents during the evening peak hours.

