Local

SR 99 bridge stuck open, traffic blocked

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SR 99 bridge stuck open, traffic blocked
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The northbound SR 99 First Ave Bridge in Seattle got stuck in the open position on Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, maintenance crews are on-site troubleshooting.

There is no estimate on when the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are told to expect delays or plan an alternate route.

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