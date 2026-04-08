SR 99 bridge stuck open, traffic blocked

The northbound SR 99 First Ave Bridge in Seattle got stuck in the open position on Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, maintenance crews are on-site troubleshooting.

There is no estimate on when the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are told to expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The northbound SR 99 First Ave Bridge in Seattle is currently stuck in the open position.



Maintenance crews are onsite troubleshooting. There is no estimate on when the bridge will reopen to traffic.



Expect delays or plan an alternate route. @SDOTtraffic @SDOTbridges pic.twitter.com/FDqE6y5VVq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 8, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group