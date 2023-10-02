SR 410 near Crystal Mountain Ski Resort to close starting Monday

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, both directions of State Route 410 near the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort will be closed while crews work to install a new pipe culvert.

The closure is expected to last until Oct. 5, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT suggests that drivers use US 12 or I-90 to avoid the closure.

During the closure, the Sunrise area at Mount Rainier National Park will only be accessible to travelers driving on State Route 123 from the south, and those moving westbound on State Route 410 from the Yakima area.

Drivers will also notice one-lane traffic near Dry Creek during the week of Oct. 9 to 13.

WSDOT says that no weekend work has been scheduled.

During the closure, crews will excavate nearly 100 feet of State Route 410 to install the 10-foot corrugated metal pipe culvert. Once complete, the roadway will be rebuilt and riverbed material will be added to help control the speed of water passing through it.

This is the final step in repairing the highway between Greenwater and milepost 55 after debris flowed through in the fall of 2022

When the flow went down the hillside, it blocked the old culvert which then spewed debris across the highway, permanently changing the route of Dry Creek.

The first part of the project was completed in February when three 24-inch overflow culverts were added beneath the road to move the Creek’s runoff before permanent repairs could be made.





