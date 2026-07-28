SR 20 fully blocked in Anacortes after crash

ANACORTES, Wash. — At least one person was injured, and both directions of SR 20 at Gibralter Road (near milepost 47) were blocked Tuesday after a crash near Anacortes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash around 10:30 a.m. According to WSDOT, emergency crews were on scene just before 11 a.m.

According to Trooper Harding with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash involved two vehicles.

Trooper Harding confirmed that at least one person was injured, though did not immediately share the extent of their injuries.

Drivers were told to expect delays or seek alternate routes, and to be patient while troopers on scene investigated the collision.

There is no ETA for the roadway to reopen, WSP says.

UPDATE: Both directions of SR 20 at Gibralter Rd (MP 47) are blocked by a collision near Anacortes.



Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays or seek alternate routes. https://t.co/nXZiwxSVaY pic.twitter.com/0LYfc7SvKH — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) July 28, 2026

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