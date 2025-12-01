SR 20 in Anacortes closed in both directions after deadly crash

ANACORTES, Wash. — State Route 20 in Anacortes was closed in both directions Monday morning following a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened along SR 20 near the intersection of North Dewey Beach Drive at around 7:30 a.m.

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol, the roadway will be fully blocked while troopers investigate, with no estimate on when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

