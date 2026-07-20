Squatting complaint leads to arrest of wanted Yelm man

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for violating a domestic violence order.

On July 18, deputies were called to a complaint of squatters at a home near Steamboat Island Road. One of the people inside the home had an active warrant.

A small drone was used to clear the residence before deputies and K9 Mac went into the home. It was determined that the suspect ran out the back door, according to sheriff Derek Sanders.

The sheriff’s office used one of its newer drones, and K9 Mac tracked the suspect. When deputies found him and yelled that they had a K9, the man came out of the bushes and immediately surrendered, Sanders said.

Thurston Co squatting response

The man was taken into custody for his warrant and one new count of violating a no-contact order.

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