SPU warns customers of changing waste pickup times amid holiday season

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is reminding customers that garbage, recycling, and yard waste will not be collected on Dec. 25 or 26.

“For example, if a customer’s regular collection day is Monday, December 25 (Christmas), they should place their bins out on Tuesday, December 26,” said a spokesperson. “If their regular collection day is Tuesday, they should place bins out on Wednesday, December 27. The one-day delay continues through the week.”

Seattle’s North and South Transfer Stations will also be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

In addition to these set closures, possible snow and ice delays can prevent crews from collecting waste.

“Collection trucks can weigh up to 30 tons and cannot safely navigate icy streets the same way our cars can,” said a spokesperson.

To find out if your collection has been postponed, visit the SPU website or blog.





