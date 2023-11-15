SPS Superintendent recommends no school closures amid concerns over low enrollment

SEATTLE — Seattle Public School Superintendent Brent Jones is recommending no school closures or consolidations in the next school year.

“SPS is working to right-size the number of schools to accommodate lower student enrollment,” said a spokesperson.

While no schools will be merged or closed from ‘23 to ‘24, officials say this “accommodation” may include future closures or consolidations.

“Superintendent Jones has based his decision not only on financial realities but also shared community priorities and values learned from community engagement,” said a spokesperson.

The full announcement will be presented during the Nov. 15 Regular School Board Meeting on the SPS YouTube Channel.





