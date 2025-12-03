Spotify Wrapped: Seattle’s most streamed music for 2025

SEATTLE — Spotify just unveiled its 2025 Wrapped campaign, sharing the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the year.
This year, the music streaming site is sharing city-specific lists so users can see how their personalized lineup compares to others in the area.
Here’s what Seattle streamed most on Spotify this year:
Seattle’s Top Artists of 2025 on Spotify:
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Seattle’s Top Songs of 2025 on Spotify:
- “luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
- “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- “tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)” by Kendrick Lamar, Lefty Gunplay
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, K Pop Demon Hunters Cast
Seattle’s Top Albums of 2025 on Spotify:
- I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen
- SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA
- KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys
- GNX by Kendrick Lamar
- Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
