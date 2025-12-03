Spotify Wrapped: Seattle’s most streamed music for 2025

SEATTLE — Spotify just unveiled its 2025 Wrapped campaign, sharing the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the year.

This year, the music streaming site is sharing city-specific lists so users can see how their personalized lineup compares to others in the area.

Here’s what Seattle streamed most on Spotify this year:

Seattle’s Top Artists of 2025 on Spotify:

Taylor Swift Drake Kendrick Lamar Morgan Wallen The Weeknd

Seattle’s Top Songs of 2025 on Spotify:

“luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)” by Kendrick Lamar, Lefty Gunplay “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, K Pop Demon Hunters Cast

Seattle’s Top Albums of 2025 on Spotify:

I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys GNX by Kendrick Lamar Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

©2025 Cox Media Group