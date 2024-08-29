Spooky season is upon us: coffin lock-in among new attractions at Wild Waves’ ‘Fright Fest’

FEDERAL WAY - — Washington’s largest theme and waterpark is promising new thrills and chills this fall—including a chance to win some spooktacular prizes if you can spend 24 hours trapped inside a coffin.

Fright Fest returns to Wild Waves on October 4, operating Friday-Sunday until November 3.

“We are pulling out all the stops and leaving no tombstone unturned to create a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience for our guests,” said Park President and Regional Vice President Jody Kneupper in a news release. "





Booville

Located in the Kiddie Land area of the park, Booville is a scare-free zone offering plenty of friendly Halloween fun designed for ages 12 and under.

Booville. activities and attractions are open Saturdays and Sundays only from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find Xakary the Magician, story time and juggling entertainment, face painting, crafts, games, costume contests, and kiddie rides in Booville.









Fright by Night

When the clock strikes 6 p.m. the monsters emerge from their haunted lairs creeping around in the darkness of the park, searching for souls to prey upon!





Attractions:

· Vampire Bar – Guests who are 21 years or older can enjoy specialty drinks like Blood Bag Fangrias, Vampire Kiss, and Blood Moon cocktails along with a tasty, night “bites” menu

· Camp Whispering Pines, Curse of the Wendigo – Heed the warnings of the campers as they try to elude the evil Wendigo. He’s looking for new blood, and someone may be right in his path

· Trail of Terror – A once vibrant, bustling settlement is now an eerie ghost town. Guests will test their nerves as they dare to journey beyond their wildest nightmares to unearth the truth amid the crumbling tombstones

· Chamber of Souls – Unwanted visitors encounter creepy residents throughout the endless halls of the haunted Victorian mansion

· Voodoo Swamp – Travel down to the boggy marsh located next to the lake and venture through the Voodoo Swamp. The Swamp Witch is waiting for unsuspecting souls. (There is a $5 upcharge for this attraction).

· 24-hour Crypt Keeper Challenge – Could you spend an entire day trapped inside a coffin? Those who complete the full 24 hours will receive two 2025 Wild Waves Season Passes, an All-Season Dining Plan, front-of-the-line Fright Fest VIP passes, and more. Interested souls must submit a short, written request explaining why they should be among the chosen few. Applications will be available here on September 20. Selected participants will be notified on September 28.

