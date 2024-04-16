Spokane Street Swing Bridge to be closed later this month

SEATTLE — According to the Seattle Department of Transportation the Spokane Street Swing Bridge will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic starting at 6 a.m., April 20 until 5 a.m., April 29 to make upgrades to the control and communication systems.

The closure is part of an ongoing Spokane Street Bridge Rehabilitation Program that is projected to be completed by 2025.

SDOT advises travelers to use posted detour routes or use public transportation. Bus and Water Taxis are recommended as alternate travel methods.

The planned closure will not affect the West Seattle Bridge (high bridge) and will operate as scheduled.

