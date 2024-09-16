Spokane Street Bridge now open to bikers and pedestrians after weekend crash

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) says the Spokane Street Bridge will remain partially closed for at least a few more days while crews repair damage caused by a Saturday night crash.

Crews completed initial repairs Sunday, so the bridge can now open for ships and is accessible to bicyclists and pedestrians.

It is, however, still closed for vehicles.

SDOT posted on ‘X’ that it’s working on developing a more exact timeline to fully reopen the bridge.

The transportation department says cars and trucks should follow the detour route and use the West Seattle High-Rise bridge to travel across the Duwamish Waterway. Harbor Island can still be accessed from the east via South Spokane Street coming from Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

Seattle Police say the damage to the bridge occurred around 7:00 p.m. Saturday when a 25-year-old man sped through the warning gates, and then crashed into a guardrail.

He and his passenger were reportedly taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.

The crash severely damaged the bridge’s mechanical gate and sensors necessary to safely operate it, according to SDOT.

