Spokane overhauls homeless strategy after camping ban struck down by state Supreme Court

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The City of Spokane is overhauling its strategy regarding its homeless population after the Washington State Supreme Court struck down the city’s camping ban last month.

Mayor Lisa Brown announced a new comprehensive homeless plan Thursday, which includes adding housing units at all income levels, expanding home ownership, and increasing healthcare access in the city.

“We have needed a plan for years, and now we have one,” Brown said. “Some of that is rental assistance, some of that is working with people to prevent evictions, some of that is connecting them with resources they’re qualified for but they don’t even know it.”

The plan has been dubbed “Home Starts Here.” Under this plan, if officials discover an encampment, the housing outreach team would have seven days to connect that unhoused person with services provided by the city, according to KXLY. If they remain after a week, police can remove the tent, but officers still would have to work to connect these people with services for housing or treatment. The City of Spokane wants to avoid homeless people “just (moving) from one area to the next.”

Proposals responding to the rejection of Proposition 1 will be discussed in upcoming city council meetings.

WA State Supreme Court kills Prop 1

Spokane’s Proposition 1, which outlawed homeless people from setting up campsites within 1,000 feet of schools, parks, and childcare facilities throughout the city, with a few designated areas established in the outskirts, was overruled by the state Supreme Court. The decision came despite approximately 75% of Spokane voters approving Prop. 1 last November.

The 2018 Martin v. Boise federal court decision was cited in the decision. That case led to the ruling that cities could not criminalize a homeless person sleeping on public property unless shelter space was available.

Conservative council members left in the dark

Council members Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart, who represent the conservative minority of Spokane’s city leadership, claimed they were left in the dark with this decision.

“The majority loves to leave out the word majority; they do this consistently,” Cathcart told The Center Square after Brown made her announcement. “They act as though something has been collaborated with all of the council, and it’s simply not true. There was no conversation with myself.”

Brown and other officials held a briefing with local media outlets last week so they could ask questions ahead of the announcement of “Home Starts Here.” Bingle and Cathcart claimed they weren’t told about this until just hours before the unveiling.

“There was absolutely a private press conference, a gaggle, whatever it is, and I don’t know who all was there, but I was told it was written media,” Cathcart told The Center Square.

Cathcart received an invite for a Thursday meeting and announcement of “Home Starts Here,” but wasn’t told what it was about. Bingle added that he received an invitation for the 8:30 a.m. meeting with the mayor, like the rest of the council, but claimed his invite said 9 a.m. Brown also had to leave shortly after Bingle arrived, so there wasn’t much back and forth regarding the proposed overhaul.

The administration and council majority “aren’t interested in working with” him or Cathcart, Bingle told The Center Square.

