Spokane man arrested, charged in drug trafficking investigation

In a press release Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Washington, announced the arrest of Jack Alexander Gentry, 45, of Spokane Valley, as part of a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking.

According to the office, Gentry was arrested after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl.

In the press release, the department said Gentry would face a 10-year minimum sentence based on the quantities of drugs he is alleged to have distributed.

When he was arrested, according to the department, agents found and seized 14 firearms, one of which was identified as a personally manufactured or ghost gun. Agents are also said to have found “countless rounds” of ammunition, magazines, gun parts, roughly $28,000 in cash, and “distribution amounts” of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to the office, the case is being investigated by the Spokane Valley Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.

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