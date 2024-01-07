Local

Speeding driver loses control and hits semi on eastbound I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The driver of the semi was chaining up the truck’s wheels when it was hit. — A car was traveling down eastbound I-90 when it hit a semi-truck at milepost 47 on Saturday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol.

Officials say the car was speeding down the roadway and “went out of control. The driver of the semi was chaining up the truck’s wheels when it was hit.

No injuries have been reported.

“PLEASE #SlowDown!!” said Johnson.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read