SPD: Woman arrested after suspect car burglary and assault on officers

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says that the woman was arrested after she assaulted an officer in South Seattle.

Officers say that she was seen in a during a high criminal activity patrol near Airport Way S. near S. Albro Pl.

When police tried to take the suspect into custody she grabbed on to an officers hair and punched the other officer.

The suspect was eventually arrested but was first taken to Harborview Medical Center for Treatment.

She was later booked into the King County Jail for assult.

©2026 Cox Media Group