SPD tracks down park stabbing suspect after victim refused to talk with police

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they have arrested a 46-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing incident at Pratt Park on Wednesday.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail on assault charges. The stabbing occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near East Spruce Street and 23rd Avenue.

Police officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in his upper arm.

They applied a tourniquet to the victim before the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) was able to help further.

The victim refused to talk to police about the incident.

SPD said he also declined additional medical care from SFD and eventually walked away.

Police found a trail of blood leading to the crime scene, which was located near a tent inside Pratt Park at 201 20th Avenue South.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, and anonymous tips are accepted.

©2025 Cox Media Group