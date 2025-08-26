SPD looking for suspect in Belltown shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect and the weapon used in a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood Monday evening.

Police say the shooting happened at 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street around 6 p.m.

A 47-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

It’s unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police were able to determine that several people got into an argument before the shooting happened.

The gun used in the shooting was apparently taken by another person involved in that argument. Police have not located the gun nor the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

