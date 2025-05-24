Space Needle debuts double-decker glass elevator

SEATTLE — The Seattle Space Needle unveiled a new attraction on Friday as part of a $100 million privately funded improvement project.

A double-decker glass elevator is now open to the public, featuring 8-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Puget Sound.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony, KIRO 7 got a first look inside the new north-facing outdoor elevator on the 63-year-old tower.

“The new elevator is more than a way up, it’s a symbol of where we’re headed,” Space Needle President & CEO Ron Sevart said. “This reinvestment reflects our commitment—to our Guests, our Team Members, and our community—to ensure the Space Needle remains a symbol of Seattle’s innovative spirit for generations to come.”

The Space Needle was built for the 1962 World’s Fair and has been modernized over the years.

Most recently, 176 tons of glass were added to the observation level with open-air glass walls and see-through floors, according to spaceneedle.com.

