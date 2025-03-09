Southcenter Mall goes on lookdown on reports of a shooting, police say no evidence of shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — There is a large police and fire presence at the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Saturday night.

Southcenter Mall goes on Lockdown

Initial reports say that a shooting occurred that put the mall on lockdown.

People are posting on Facebook about being on lockdown and locked inside stores.

Active Shooting at Southcenter Mall! Sunny & I currently locked inside Nordstrom! Check on your people! Posted by Anna Nickole on Saturday, March 8, 2025

KIRO 7 is on the ground and is gathering information.

Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that they saw people running, including parents with their kids heading for the exits.

Tukwila Police has released the following statement:

This evening, officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple individuals in the food court of the Southcenter Mall. Contrary to some initial reports, officers have found no evidence that any shots were fired and no victims have been found related to the incident with any injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Due to the nature of the call, multiple agencies responded to assist.

Southcenter Mall has been evacuated and is closed for the night.

This story is developing and will be updated.

