Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The southbound lanes of State Route 99 in Lynnwood were fully blocked after a deadly motorcycle crash early Thursday morning.

According to an update released later that same morning by Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding, the crash was initially being investigated as a hit-and-run involving a semi.

WSP sent out another update saying this case was no longer being investigated as a hit-and-run.

“After reviewing video footage of the collision from nearby businesses and interviewing the suspected fleeing driver, it did not appear the driver had knowledge of the collision, which is necessary for an incident to be considered a hit-and-run,” WSP said.

©2026 Cox Media Group