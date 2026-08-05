I-5 in Everett reopened after deadly crash

EVERETT, Wash. — The southbound lanes of I-5 have reopened after a deadly multi-car crash in Everett.

Multiple vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at SR 526 near Everett Mall Way. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. and the roadway reopened around 8:40 p.m.

The collision blocked three lanes of traffic, slowing movement to one lane. At one point, a four-mile backup was reported.

One person was killed.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. WSP has not indicated if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story.

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