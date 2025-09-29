South Kitsap High School a top-25 finalist in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — In a nationwide contest, South Kitsap High School is a finalist for a chance to win a $1 million field upgrade in the Friday Night 5G Lights hosted by T-Mobile.

The contest aims to boost community involvement, highlighting high schools nationwide in towns with fewer than 150,000 people.

As of Monday, September 29, South Kitsap High School is ranked at #6 on the list with 24,482 votes.

In addition to the $1 million field upgrade, the grand prize features an upgraded weight room, consultation with a stadium experience expert, tailgate party, and a paid trip to the 2025 SEC Championship game.

Four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Mariners shortstop Willie Bloomquist both gave South Kitsap High School a shoutout after SKHS was named a top 25 finalist.

Voting ends on October 25th, and you can click here to cast your vote for the South Kitsap Wolves.

