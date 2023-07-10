South King Fire Crews busy with house and brush fire blocks apart in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — South King County Fire crews have been busy the past week with wildfire season and the 4th of July. The same could be said about Saturday night when Puget Sound Fire, Valley Regional Fire and several other agencies were dispatched to the 600 block of 2nd Street NW to a large house fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the house fire in 40 minutes, but moments after that happened, a brush fire sparked not even two blocks away. That fire was put out within minutes according to a KIRO7 crew on the scene.

Laura Tenorio, the homeowner, tells KIRO7 no one was inside the home when this fire happened, but sadly, one of their dogs didn’t survive. She say their other pets, two kittens and a dog, did survive. In fact, fire crews were able to rescue one of those cats. She says while she is thankful no one got hurt, the family is still heartbroken over their home burning down and losing a dear pet.

Pat Pawlak with Puget Sound Fire says when crews arrived on scene, the front of the house was engulfed in flames. The fire was so large that it caused some damage to the home next door. The owner of the property that sustained minor damage told KIRO7 while it’s tough to see the damage, he is thankful no person was hurt in all of this.

“Well that’s the main thing. It’s just terrible what happened to my house, so it’s not a big deal,” Ulises said.

It’s not clear at this time if the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group