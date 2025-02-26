Sounder N Line service interrupted by landslide; evening bus shuttles arranged

Sound Transit has suspended its Sounder N Line service between Seattle and Everett due to a landslide Tuesday.

The suspension began at 12:15 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

In the interim, Sound Transit is providing bus shuttles to accommodate affected passengers.

For the evening commute, bus shuttles will depart from King Street Station at 4:05 p.m., 4:33 p.m., and 5:41 p.m., heading to Edmonds, Mukilteo, and Everett stations.

Each scheduled N Line train will have three corresponding buses traveling to these northbound destinations. Passengers are advised to check overhead bus signage to ensure they board the correct bus for their intended station.

If no additional events occur, Sound Transit anticipates resuming N Line service at the start of the evening commute on Thursday, February 27.

Updates regarding the morning commute will be provided as they become available.

In addition to the bus shuttles, alternative service options are available:

Everett to Lynnwood : ST Express 512, Community Transit routes 201 and 202

: ST Express 512, Community Transit routes 201 and 202 Mukilteo to Lynnwood : Community Transit route 117

: Community Transit route 117 Edmonds to Lynnwood : Community Transit routes 102 and 166

: Community Transit routes 102 and 166 Lynnwood to Seattle: 1 Line light rail, ST Express 515





©2025 Cox Media Group