Sound Transit taking public comments on service plan for 2027; light rail changes possible

SEATTLE — Sound Transit is reviewing its service plans for 2027, and part of its proposal is changes to light rail service.

The agency is seeking public comment on these proposals, with a deadline of Monday, July 27. Sound Transit says any potential changes to light rail service “aim to facilitate planned maintenance and reduce unplanned disruptions.”

Some commuters and transit advocates are concerned that it could mean reduced services on the recently expanded light rail service lines.

Sound Transit laid out its potential plans online, which you can view here.

Sound Transit spokesperson Henry Bendon told KIRO 7 that the disruptions would not significantly impact service and that the agency’s goal is to continue expanding service. He also said a new light rail station in Seattle’s Pinehurst area should be opening this year.

Proposed changes for 2027 include expanding night bus service, increasing the frequency of planned weekend closures and adjusting Link light rail operating hours to end earlier at night and begin later in the morning.

Another proposal suggests operating all trains on one side of the tracks during service hours, which could result in 20- to 30-minute intervals between trains while maintenance crews perform work on the system.

Martin Brankke, a light rail commuter from Kirkland, highlighted the convenience of the service. Brankke, who opted for the light rail last Thursday in Seattle after a long bike ride, expressed concern about any reductions.

“We paid to get the whole thing in place. I imagine the operating cost is pretty low compared to the infrastructure. So it makes sense to keep it going,” Brankke said. “It’s nice to know it’s there. It’s nice to show up with your bike and not feel like biking up the hill.”

Debra Barnard, a member of Seattle’s transit advisory board, showed up this morning at Seattle’s City Council committee meeting on a proposal to put a new 0.3% sales tax in place starting next year to fund transit and bus service for Seattle.

She supports that measure and said she supports maintaining the current bus service in the city while also expanding it to meet the city’s growing demands.

Barnard emphasized the importance of transit –in all its forms-- in the city, especially during ongoing construction.

“Transit is the lifeblood of Seattle. We are seeing right now, when the freeway is under construction, how long it’s taking to get from point A to point B,” Barnard said.

She believes that cutting any level of service would be counterproductive.

“It doesn’t make sense to me to cut transit, especially when people want to use it,” she said.

Barnard also admitted that using the light rail on the weekends is a huge help for her; she also admitted she often opts for it on the weekend, sometimes more than even during regular weekday commutes, depending on circumstances and how much time she has. She says both Seattle’s bus services and Sound Transit’s Light rail service have improved.

A Seattle City Council committee meeting Thursday took up the issue of the Seattle sales tax proposal to fund transit. A council spokesperson told KIRO 7 that the council committee voted unanimously to pass the sales tax proposal out of committee and on to the full council for a vote.

The committee vote was 9-0, signaling that a full council vote would likely go the same way since the committee meeting on Thursday featured all sitting members of the council.

The council’s full vote will come Tuesday afternoon with the session at 2 p.m.

As for Sound Transit, the agency spokesperson said the overall goal is to maintain and expand service, with track work and maintenance crucial to achieving that. The agency wants to eliminate unplanned disruptions that have at times stymied light rail service.

A virtual information session is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the proposed changes and providing feedback for the 2027 plan.

Sound Transit will continue to accept public comments and survey results on the service plans until next Monday, July 27.

No formal decisions on the service plan for 2027 will be made until October of this year, and the service changes, if they are approved, won’t take effect until at least spring of 2027.

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