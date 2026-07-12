Sound Transit sees record ridership during Seattle’s FIFA World Cup matches

SEATTLE — Sound Transit set a record for ridership during Seattle’s FIFA World Cup matches.

Link Light Rail set both monthly and single-day ridership records in June. Preliminary ridership reports show 5.4 million boardings for the month. It also set a new single-day record on July 6, with approximately 309,000 boardings.

“These new ridership records are a resounding endorsement of the value light rail adds to our region and its quality of life,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “From supporting World Cup festivities and Pride celebrations to more local commutes and trips that meet day-to-day needs, our growing light rail system isn’t just setting records; it’s changing the way people get around the region.”

Match day numbers:

Egypt v Belgium: 221,000 boardings

Australia v United States: 297,000 boardings

Bosnia–Herzegovina v Qatar: 237,000 boardings

Egypt v Iran: 234,000 boardings

Belgium v Senegal: 246,000 boardings

United States v Belgium: 309,000 boardings

©2026 Cox Media Group