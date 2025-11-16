Sound Transit closes four Seattle stations to repair cracked rail

SEATTLE — To make repairs on a cracked rail north of the Westlake Light Link Rail station, Sound Transit closed four stations in Seattle on Sunday.

The affected stations are the Westlake, Symphony, Pioneer Square, and Chinatown International District stops, according to Sound Transit.

Shuttle buses will be running every 10-15 minutes from those stations to accommodate the closures all day Sunday.

A spokesperson for Sound Transit says the cracked rail was caused by general wear and tear, which was discovered during a routine inspection in the Fall.

The old rail was embedded in the ground, which makes it harder to replace, the spokesperson said.

