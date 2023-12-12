Sound Transit CEO to step down after just over a year in the role

A little over a year after assuming the role, Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm will be stepping down on Jan. 12.

Sound Transit made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that Timm would leaving to “return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.”

Timm was approved as the agency’s CEO in June of 2022, with her contract initially slated to run from September 2022 to the end of December of 2025.

That was after Sound Transit’s previous CEO Pete Rogoff stepped down in mid-2022. He had served in the role since 2016.

Although Timm’s tenure was brief, the agency touted a “renewed emphasis on the rider experience as Sound Transit approaches the opening of several new extensions.”

“Her focus and leadership in centering current and future riders in the agency’s capital and operating programs will benefit the region for years to come,” Sound Transit said.

The board will appoint an interim CEO sometime in the coming weeks.





