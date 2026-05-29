Sound Transit board passes revised ST3 plan to keep light rail expansion alive

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved its revised plan for light rail expansion over the next 25 years in a 16-2 vote.

The plan revisions come as the agency faces a $34.5 billion deficit due to inflation and rising construction costs.

Thursday’s board meeting went over 6 hours. The board gave people an hour during public comment, which over 100 people signed up for, to do in person or through Zoom.

Board members say the revised plan does not cancel any work to connect all of the promised areas, like Ballard, but some areas could see delays. Delays because of affordability which is a big concern for people in Ballard, Everett, Tacoma, and other cities on the east side of King County.

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