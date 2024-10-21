Son suspected of murdering his father arrested in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — At 9:42 p.m. on October 18, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office assisted firefighters at a home in Graham.

While firefighters were doing CPR on the man, they told deputies that they suspected the man did not stab himself.

When deputies arrived, the man had been pronounced dead.

According to family members, the man was arguing with his son in their detached garage at the time the stabbing occurred.

After detectives finished speaking with family members, they had enough probable cause to suspect the son was involved.

The 25-year-old son had left the home in his Chevrolet 3500 truck before deputies arrived.

PCSO notified all area police agencies to be on the lookout for the victim’s son.

Around 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, a Puyallup police officer requested backup when they spotted the suspect’s truck at the 3900 block of Meridian East.

Once backup arrived, the truck was pulled over and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

