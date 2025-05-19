Sock-stealing K9 helps nab suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. — You can run – but you can’t hide from the Kent Police Department. Especially is K9 Gambit is involved.

Last week, officers arrested a man accused of speeding away from law enforcement, crashing into a fire hydrant, and sending a K9 on a 40-minute chase through the woods.

It all started in the East Hill neighborhood around 12:15 a.m.

An officer on routine patrol spotted a Honda in front of him with no license plates. When he turned on his lights to pull the driver over, the officer says the 23-year-old sped up and turned his lights off.

The officer called for backup, and one of the incoming patrol cars spotted the Honda on the side of the road near Summit Avenue.

“Turns out the suspect compounded his already long list of bad decisions, and tried to negotiate a turn, in the dark with no headlights,” a post from the department reads.

According to officers, the driver wound up hitting a parked car and fire hydrant.

Police found the passenger pretty quickly – they say he was hiding in a nearby bush.

The driver, though, didn’t give up so easily.

Police say after about 40 minutes, K9 Gambit leapt into the bushes and came out with a single sock.

Officers gave the man commands to come out, and say he eventually did – wearing no shoes and the other sock.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to ensure he was okay before he was booked into jail.

“It’s just not in our officers’ DNA to give up on a call,” The department said online. “If you commit crimes here in Kent, and victimize our residents, we are going to find you.”

©2025 Cox Media Group