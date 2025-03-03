Free soccer? Sounders announce ‘First Match On Us’

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC has announced its ‘First Match On Us’ campaign, inviting new fans to join soccer enthusiasts at a free match of their choice.

So what’s the catch?

According to Sounders FC, there isn’t one! Your first match is free, along with exclusive ‘first-time fan perks’ and giveaways.

How does it work?

Sign Up – Register for the ‘First Match On Us’ program. You’ll receive an email and a text confirming you’re registered. Confirm Eligibility – Sounders FC will send you a text 7 days before each eligible match with a link to claim your tickets. Choose Your Match – Pick from 11 home matches at Lumen Field, starting with Seattle vs Houston on March 22nd. Bring a Friend – Claim up to two free tickets, can purchase up to four more to bring additional friends and family. Show Up & ‘Rave’ – “Get ready to chant, cheer, and experience soccer like never before!”

For more information, visit the Seattle Sounders FC website.





©2025 Cox Media Group