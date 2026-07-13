Why did the bear cross the road?

In a video posted to Instagram on June 28, the Washington Department of Transportation rejoiced as a bear crossed the highway!

But don’t worry! This bear was perfectly safe during its venture across the highway because it used the recorded 9,390 wildlife crossings.

The transportation department cheered the visitor as the first bear to take the path since the department began recording in late 2018.

According to the department, the pass has recorded 9,390 wildlife crossings, but before June 28, bears had stayed away from the pass.

In the Instagram post, researchers at Banff National Park reported similar behaviors from bears on their wildlife crossings, saying it takes them several years to warm up to the idea of the crossing before taking the leap.

The department closed the post saying, “We’re hoping this means more visits in the future!”

Safe travels!

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