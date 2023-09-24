Snoqualmie I-90/SR 18 ramps to close nightly September 25-29

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Drivers who use Interstate 90 and the State Route 18 interchange in Snoqualmie should expect nighttime delays starting on September 25th.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, the ramps will be closed for several nights during construction.

The westbound on-ramp will be closed on Monday and Wednesday night. The eastbound off-ramp will be closed Thursday and Friday night.

A detour will direct traffic towards eastbound I-90 and exit 27 for access to westbound I-90 and SR-18.

These closures are part of the Diamond Interchange project.

During the construction, drivers will notice temporary construction barriers and lane shifts.

The Washington State Department for Transportation asks that drivers go no faster than 30 mph between the interchange and the Lake Creek Bridge.

The road closures are expected to last until Sept. 29th.

