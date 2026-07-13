Snohomish softball team wins 2026 Washington Little League title, heading to Northwest Regional

OAKVILLE, Wash. — The Snohomish Majors softball team is advancing to the Northwest Regional tournament, after beating Woodinville, 6-4, Saturday, July 11 at the 2026 Washington Little League State Championship.

According to a release by the team, they will head down to California for the Northwest Regional this Thursday, July 16. If they continue on to win that tournament, they will earn an official spot in the World Series this August.

While travel expenses are covered for the team, it’s a different story for players’ families looking to cheer on their children nearly 1,000 miles away from home.

To help with some of the costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up. So far, they’ve raised nearly $6,000, but that’s only 44% of their goal.

“Families are on their own for paying for their own travel and accommodations to be there to support them,” the GoFundMe post states. “This can potentially cost thousands of dollars, and so we’re asking for the community’s help to support this fantastic team and ease the burden on families just a little bit.”

The post clarifies that the money will initially go to team expenses like batting cage time, but it will then be “evenly distributed” to all families.

Those interested in donating can visit their GoFundMe page. The Northwest Regional Tournament kicks off Thursday, July 16 and can be watched on ESPN+.

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